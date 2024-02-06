One person in hospital after Broadway apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire at a Broadway Avenue apartment Tuesday.

Crews were called at 5:30 p.m. to the three-storey building in the 200 block of Broadway and were able to put the fire out in just under 40 minutes.

The one person hospitalized had to be assisted out of the building, while everyone else was able to leave on their own and no other injuries were reported.

The city says the fire was accidental, due to the improper disposal of smoking material. The damage was mainly contained to one suite where it originated.

The Emergency Social Services Team is helping residents find temporary accommodations.