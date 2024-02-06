Menu

Fire

One person in hospital after Broadway apartment fire

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 9:56 pm
1 min read
A fire broke out at a Broadway Avenue apartment Tuesday night. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at a Broadway Avenue apartment Tuesday night. Submitted photo
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire at a Broadway Avenue apartment Tuesday.

Crews were called at 5:30 p.m. to the three-storey building in the 200 block of Broadway and were able to put the fire out in just under 40 minutes.

The one person hospitalized had to be assisted out of the building, while everyone else was able to leave on their own and no other injuries were reported.

The city says the fire was accidental, due to the improper disposal of smoking material. The damage was mainly contained to one suite where it originated.

The Emergency Social Services Team is helping residents find temporary accommodations.

 

