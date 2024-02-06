Enderby enters Kraft Hockeyville, just days after city’s rink shuts down for season

Send this page to someone via email

The North Okanagan community of Enderby, B.C., is hoping to put itself in the running for Kraft Hockeyville 2024.

Nominations opened in mid-January for Hockeyville, which sees communities across the nation vie for $250,000 in arena upgrades plus the chance to potentially host an NHL preseason game.

Notably, Enderby threw its name in the contest ring just days after the community’s only rink had to shut down for the season.

The city says the drastic decision on Jan. 4 was implemented because immediate repairs had to be done on the rink’s refrigeration system.

According to the city, if the refrigeration system wasn’t shut down, damage could have occurred and ultimately led to a significant safety hazard.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the community will be promoting its Hockeyville nomination by asking supporters to wear a hockey jersey.

The majority of the rinks competing for the annual title hail from either Quebec or Ontario, though many B.C. communities are also trying, including:

Many rinks have nomination pages, but no comments, which are required to be considered.

The nomination process runs until Feb. 18, with the judging period going from Feb. 19 to March 9. The top four will be announced on March 9, with voting taking place March 29-30 and the winner being announced on March 30.

For more information, visit Kraft Hockeyville.