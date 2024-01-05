North Okanagan community without ice rink for rest of winter

Send this page to someone via email

A North Okanagan community will be without its only ice arena for the rest of winter.

The City of Enderby announced on Thursday that the refrigeration system at Enderby Arena and Curling Rink needs immediate repairs.

“Unfortunately, a sudden increase in corrosion inside of the refrigeration system has led to a build-up of sediment affecting one of its critical components,” said the city.

“As a result, brine circulation pumps are drawing air into the system. If left unchecked, this causes deterioration in the system.”

The city stated that if the refrigeration system wasn’t shut down, more damage could have occurred, which could have led to a significant safety hazard.

“This problem will require the immediate shutdown of the system to perform the necessary repairs and prevent damage,” said the city, adding public safety is its top priority.

Repairs will include clearing the sediment and eliminating the source of corrosion. However, this means the rink will be closed for the foreseeable future and all ice-related events are being cancelled.

The city said refunds will be provided to affected groups.

It also apologized and hopes the rink will return to regular operations in September.