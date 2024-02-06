Frost Regina wraps up for 2024 with over 63,000 visitors

See more sharing options

While it wasn’t the cold weather people in the Queen City were used to, Frost Regina is in the books for another year.

2024 marked the third edition of Frost Regina, bringing in 63,775 visitors to the four hubs throughout the city.

The number of visitors did not, however, break last year’s record of 88,000.

The 10-day festival had events in the downtown hub, the warehouse hub, Wascana Park and the REAL district.

View image in full screen Frost at Wascana included a skating rink, dog sledding, laser tag and more. Andrew Benson / Global News

Here are some of the Frost Regina stats from 2024:

Over 900 pancakes served at the Breakfast of Champions in partnership with the Regina Sports Hall of Fame.

Over 120 participants in the Polar Plunge with Special Olympics Saskatchewan, raising over $35,000 dollars for Special Olympic athletes across Saskatchewan.

3,000 Frost Beers, brewed by Rebellion Brewery, were sold throughout the province.

1 million Glow Lights sparkled throughout Frost @REAL

14 unique ice sculptures created

3,276 street curling rink rocks thrown at the Cornwall Centre

3,700 people went for a ride on the dog sleds at Frost @Wascana

3,450 people went for horse and wagon rides at Frost @Wascana

Over 170 volunteers

View image in full screen Stephen Chung carved more than five of this year’s ice sculptures, all by hand. Andrew Benson / Global News

“Frost Regina is a perfect showcase of collaboration and community connection,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said at the closing ceremonies.

Survey results conducted by Tourism Regina found 37 per cent of this year’s attendees were first-time visitors.

Heather Ryan, the CEO of Federated Co-operatives Limited, said in n a release, “as presenting sponsor of Frost Regina, we are proud to be part of the festival’s continued success.”

More information on the festival can be found on the Frost Regina website.