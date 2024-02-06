B.C. hunter faces 2-year hunting ban after being caught with goat, moose heads

A Prince George, B.C., man who was caught with a freezer full of wildlife parts, including a mountain goat head, received a hefty fine and a two year hunting ban.
BC Conservation Office released news about the recent court decision Tuesday, noting that the case dated back to 2021 when they followed through on a tip that a person had illegally shot a mountain goat in the wrong limited entry authorization hunting zone near McBride.
“In December 2021, Conservation Officers, with assistance from the COS General Investigations Section, executed a related search warrant on a Prince George home,” a representative from the conservation service wrote.
“During this search, officers located and seized brass knuckles, a freezer filled with parts of wildlife, as well as a bull moose head and meat and a mountain goat head.”
Travais Galbraith pleaded guilty in January to various offences under the Wildlife Act and the Criminal Code of Canada, including: the unlawful possession of dead wildlife, failing to comply with compulsory inspection requirements and violations related to the unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.
