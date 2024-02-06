Edmonton junk removal company launches ‘freecycle’ furniture program

Send this page to someone via email

During business hours, Just Junk is a full service item removal company. But on Monday nights, it recycles some of those furniture pieces and offers them to people in need.

In the past, the company donated the salvaged furniture to organizations like Habitat for Humanity but Edmonton owner Peter Carvalho recognized another need.

“With the inflation going up and people having a hard time, we just figured we’d donate our furniture that we receive from our customers on a weekly basis. So on every Monday night, we decided we’re going to open up the doors between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and people can pick what they need. There’s no limits.”

The community “freecycle” program has been running for six weeks now. The first week, Carvalho said there were about 80 people lined up. Since then, they’ve had more than 150 people each Monday night, where they move about 100 pieces of furniture.

“It’s been amazing. People have been really grateful and thankful,” he said. “We really didn’t think it would be this big.

“It’s hard to see people in our community that are having a hard time. We’re here to help if we can,” Carvalho added.

He said with the dump fees and the warehouse costs, there’s not really any profits or savings, but that’s not what this program is about.

“We do it because we want to do it and help the community,” he said. “The program was started for them to take what they need. A lot of people don’t have couches, don’t have furniture, don’t have kitchen tables, beds, mattresses.”

Carvalho said the program also saves household items from the landfill.

“We’re a disposable society. So companies like us, we come in and try to repurpose it by giving it away to people in need, various organizations like I mentioned, or this program here to the general public.”

Other Just Junk locations across Canada donate their wares and the franchise in Calgary just started a similar free furniture community program.

“I’m looking for a couch for my grandmother,” said Rachelle Hohmann. “My friends were here last week. They told me I should come, so I came.

"I think it's a great thing they're doing, … donating it to people and not throwing it into the dump."

"We all throw too many things away," Hohmann added. "It's ruining our planet."

“We all throw too many things away,” Hohmann added. “It’s ruining our planet.”

Amanda Stensrud-Hilbrecht also took part in the program Monday night.

“I got a beautiful wardrobe for my bedroom,” she said. “My daughter is looking for some shelves and I’m looking for some office furniture to try to work, something that’s going to help me out.

“Unfortunately I’m on AISH so I can’t afford furniture, so it’s amazing to have this opportunity to get stuff for myself and my daughter.”

Stensrud-Hilbrecht said the program is helping many people.

“I could hear the different stories in the line and people are having a hard time right now financially. I’m having a hard time feeding my kids.”

Currently, the program is being run by volunteers — family and friends of Carvalho. He said more volunteers aren’t needed right now but if they are, Just Junk will post a request on its website.

There’s no need for furniture donations at this time either.

“I love this,” Carvalho said. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years. This whole new program that we just started is just incredible. Seeing people’s impact, smiles on their faces, and us being able to help them out has been really rewarding.”