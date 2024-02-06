Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hamilton paramedics apologize after patient health info shared with ‘wrong hospitals’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
Photo of a Hamilton Paramedics ambulance. View image in full screen
Hamilton Paramedic Service says its improving its patient record-sharing processes after personal health information of some patients was accidentally shared with the wrong hospitals in 2023. Lisa Polewski / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Paramedics in Hamilton, Ont., say they’re modifying patient-sharing procedures after sending the personal health information of several patients to the wrong hospitals.

Hamilton Paramedic Services (HPS) admitted they “accidentally” sent information about some 162 patients to the wrong health facility after scanning some 306,000 records they believe may have been affected.

The discovery was made in October after an out-of-city hospital noticed that data had been transferred to the facility by mistake.

Story continues below advertisement

HPS insists none of the information, tied to patient transports, was shared publicly and that records were “received and held” by hospitals and later destroyed.

Trending Now
Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“On behalf of the Service, I would like to extend my deepest apologies to the affected patients who entrusted their care and health information to us,” HPS chief Michael Sanderson said in a statement.

“We take patient privacy very seriously, and our team has taken action to improve processes and strengthen our system to protect patient information and ensure that patient confidentiality remains paramount.”

Sanderson added that staff are undergoing additional training and that modifications as well as improved record system controls are being implemented.

The service said the affected individuals represent only about 0.5 per cent of all records believed to have been shared incorrectly.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario has also been notified.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices