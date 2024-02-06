Hamilton paramedics apologize after patient health info shared with ‘wrong hospitals’

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics in Hamilton, Ont., say they’re modifying patient-sharing procedures after sending the personal health information of several patients to the wrong hospitals.

Hamilton Paramedic Services (HPS) admitted they “accidentally” sent information about some 162 patients to the wrong health facility after scanning some 306,000 records they believe may have been affected.

The discovery was made in October after an out-of-city hospital noticed that data had been transferred to the facility by mistake.

HPS insists none of the information, tied to patient transports, was shared publicly and that records were “received and held” by hospitals and later destroyed.

“On behalf of the Service, I would like to extend my deepest apologies to the affected patients who entrusted their care and health information to us,” HPS chief Michael Sanderson said in a statement.

“We take patient privacy very seriously, and our team has taken action to improve processes and strengthen our system to protect patient information and ensure that patient confidentiality remains paramount.”

Sanderson added that staff are undergoing additional training and that modifications as well as improved record system controls are being implemented.

The service said the affected individuals represent only about 0.5 per cent of all records believed to have been shared incorrectly.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario has also been notified.