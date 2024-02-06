Menu

Canada

Kitchener cyclist left with life-threatening injuries from Monday collision

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
A cyclist was left with life-threatening injuries as the result of a collision in Kitchener on Monday night, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the collision involving a blue KIA SUV and the cyclist occurred at around 9:45 p.m. on Victoria Street.

A 66-year-old male from Kitchener was taken by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious life-threatening injuries.

The collision left the highway closed for several hours between Frederick Street and Forfar Avenue as police investigated.

Officers are asking anyone with information or video to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

