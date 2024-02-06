Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Precision Drilling reports $146M Q4 profit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
Senior Manager of field training and development, Ryan Morton, left, discusses procedure with trainees during a training session to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on Friday, January 20, 2016. View image in full screen
Senior Manager of field training and development, Ryan Morton, left, discusses procedure with trainees during a training session to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on Friday, January 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Precision Drilling Corp. says it earned $146.7 million in its latest quarter, up from a profit of $3.5 million a year earlier, as its revenue edged lower.

The company says the profit amounted to $9.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 27 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2022.

Revenue for the company’s fourth quarter totalled $506.9 million, down from $510.5 million a year earlier.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Precision Drilling says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $151.2 million in its latest quarter, up from $91.1 million a year earlier.

The company’s drilling rig utilization days in Canada for the quarter were down 2.5 per cent compared with a year ago, while its U.S. operations saw a 24.5 per cent drop. International drilling rig utilization days were up 25.5 per cent compared with last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Precision Drilling says its service rig operating hours for the quarter were up 14.8 per cent from a year ago.

Click to play video: 'Canadian oil drilling contractor association changes name to reflect energy transition'
Canadian oil drilling contractor association changes name to reflect energy transition
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices