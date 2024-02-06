Cyclist in critical condition after Pembina Highway crash, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a motor vehicle on Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning.

The incident, which happened near the intersection of Pembina and Daly Street, has led to the closure of all southbound lanes of Pembina and traffic being re-routed.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, police were still at the scene to investigate the crash, and the city is urging motorists to avoid the area.