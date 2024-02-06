Menu

Traffic

Cyclist in critical condition after Pembina Highway crash, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 10:10 am
1 min read
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Winnipeg police were still investigating a crash at Pembina Highway and Daly Street that sent a cyclist rushed to hospital, and the city is urging motorists to avoid the area. View image in full screen
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Winnipeg police were still investigating a crash at Pembina Highway and Daly Street that sent a cyclist rushed to hospital, and the city is urging motorists to avoid the area. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Winnipeg police say a cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a motor vehicle on Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning.

The incident, which happened near the intersection of Pembina and Daly Street, has led to the closure of all southbound lanes of Pembina and traffic being re-routed.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, police were still at the scene to investigate the crash, and the city is urging motorists to avoid the area.

