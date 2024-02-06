Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Feb. 6

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Feb. 6'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Feb. 6
WATCH: Fog gives way to another grey day — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Feb. 6, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Black History Month at the University of Saskatchewan, and preventing falls with better balance in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Feb. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating Black History Month at the University of Saskatchewan

February is Black History Month and there are many ways to participate and celebrate.

Edith Conacher is a founding member of the University of Saskatchewan Black Faculty and Staff Caucus.

Conacher looks at the events taking place on campus and ways people can get involved with Black History Month.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating Black History Month at the University of Saskatchewan'
Celebrating Black History Month at the University of Saskatchewan

Fall prevention with better balance: Healthy Living

The recent thaw-freeze cycle has made navigating city sidewalks treacherous at times due to icy conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Adrianne Vangool from Vangool Wellness says she has seen more people in the clinic with fall injuries.

Vangool has some exercises that can be done at home to work on improving balance in this Healthy Living segment.

Click to play video: 'Fall prevention and better balance: Healthy Living'
Fall prevention and better balance: Healthy Living
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 6

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 6'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 6
