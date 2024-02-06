Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Feb. 6

See more sharing options

Black History Month at the University of Saskatchewan, and preventing falls with better balance in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Feb. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating Black History Month at the University of Saskatchewan

February is Black History Month and there are many ways to participate and celebrate.

Edith Conacher is a founding member of the University of Saskatchewan Black Faculty and Staff Caucus.

Conacher looks at the events taking place on campus and ways people can get involved with Black History Month.

5:37 Celebrating Black History Month at the University of Saskatchewan

Fall prevention with better balance: Healthy Living

The recent thaw-freeze cycle has made navigating city sidewalks treacherous at times due to icy conditions.

Adrianne Vangool from Vangool Wellness says she has seen more people in the clinic with fall injuries.

Vangool has some exercises that can be done at home to work on improving balance in this Healthy Living segment.

3:53 Fall prevention and better balance: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 6

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 6.