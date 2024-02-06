Police investigation forces Bronte GO station closure in Oakville

The commute on GO Transit’s Lakeshore line from Bronte Station was disrupted for several hours on Tuesday due to a probe into a suspicious package.
Halton police closed down all platforms and the parking lot at Bronte Station in Oakville, Ont., forcing commuters to travel an extra seven kilometres north to Oakville Station to complete a trip towards Union in Toronto.
The first call about the package came in just after 6 a.m. from a GO passenger, prompting warnings on social media to stay clear of the area.
A traffic backup could be seen along Wyecroft Road for most of the morning.
Some trains out of West Harbour GO in Hamilton were cancelled due to the police investigation.
