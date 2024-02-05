Menu

Crime

‘Want justice for Justis’: Trial begins in death of beloved Tatlow Park caretaker

By Amy Judd & Cassidy Mosconi Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 10:29 pm
1 min read
WATCH: The trial for a man accused of the brutal killing of a beloved park caretaker began Monday, revealing the connection between the victim and the man facing charges of 2nd degree murder. And as Cassidy Mosconi reports, the two were linked long ago by music.
The trial has begun for a man accused of killing a well-known park caretaker and musician in Kitsilano in 2021.

Brent White has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Justis Daniel.

Daniel was found inside his Tatlow Park home with more than 40 stab wounds, including 18 on his face and head.

The court heard Monday that the two men knew each other as White had created a website for Daniel’s music in 2011.

Police found Daniel’s body on Dec. 10, 2021, after his girlfriend couldn’t reach him.

One of Daniel’s friends who attended day one of the trial said they “want justice for Justis.”

“He was just the type of person that would just allow you to be you,” friend Andrew Brougham said.

“(He) never judged anybody, never criticized anybody. (He) always fought for people’s rights. He was just a huge community advocate in his space. He was just an amazing father. And he was just an amazing person in our community.”

The trial heard forensics found White’s bloodied fingerprints and DNA at the scene.

He was arrested about three months later with a bloodied knife and shoes in his possession.

