Traffic

Police officer injured in crash on Manning Drive in northeast Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 8:04 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Global News
An Edmonton Police Service officer was injured in a collision while responding to a different call on the city’s northeast side late Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Manning Drive approaching 137 Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

The marked police vehicle was travelling south on Manning Drive with lights and sirens activated, when on the south side of the intersection it was hit on the passenger side by a vehicle travelling east on 137 Avenue, police said.

The officer was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, police said.

The EPS major collision investigation section responded and as a result, some lanes were closed.

As of 5:30 p.m., police said southbound traffic on Manning Drive at 137 Avenue was down to one lane, and eastbound traffic on 137 Avenue was being rerouted southbound on Manning Drive with the intersection closed.

Drivers are advised to find other routes.

