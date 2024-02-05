RCMP make arrest after locating stolen vehicle at a Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The pursuit of a suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle near a Manitoba First Nation led to RCMP making an arrest.

Officers with the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP began patrolling an area after they were informed of a suspicious black truck being stuck in a ditch off Road 130 N, on Feb. 2 at approximately 10:45 p.m. Police said the ditch was located west of Highway 278, near Reedy Creek.

Upon arriving, police said the truck was gone. It was located following a patrol of the area, but officials noted that it did not stop for police and fled.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The vehicle was then located stuck in a ditch off Highway 278, in the south end of Ebb and Flow First Nation. Police said a man was seen fleeing on foot. He was arrested following a brief pursuit.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle, confirmed to be stolen, was searched, resulting in the seizure of a loaded shotgun, a small quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. A search of the man, whom police said was wanted on two outstanding warrants, was found to be carrying a quantity of cash.

The 30-year-old male suspect was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest and possession for the purpose of trafficking.