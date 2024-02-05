Menu

Crime

RCMP make arrest after locating stolen vehicle at a Manitoba First Nation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
Officers with the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP in Manitoba arrested one person and seized a loaded shotgun on Feb. 2. View image in full screen
Officers with the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP in Manitoba arrested one person and seized a loaded shotgun on Feb. 2. Courtesy of Ste Rose du Lac RCMP
The pursuit of a suspect in connection with a stolen vehicle near a Manitoba First Nation led to RCMP making an arrest.

Officers with the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP began patrolling an area after they were informed of a suspicious black truck being stuck in a ditch off Road 130 N, on Feb. 2 at approximately 10:45 p.m. Police said the ditch was located west of Highway 278, near Reedy Creek.

Upon arriving, police said the truck was gone. It was located following a patrol of the area, but officials noted that it did not stop for police and fled.

The vehicle was then located stuck in a ditch off Highway 278, in the south end of Ebb and Flow First Nation. Police said a man was seen fleeing on foot. He was arrested following a brief pursuit.

The vehicle, confirmed to be stolen, was searched, resulting in the seizure of a loaded shotgun, a small quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. A search of the man, whom police said was wanted on two outstanding warrants, was found to be carrying a quantity of cash.

The 30-year-old male suspect was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

‘Largest in prairie history’: $50 million in meth seized at Manitoba border crossing
