Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Regina city bus collides with traffic light following medical emergency

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
On Friday, February 2, 2024, a bus hit a streetlight near the University of Regina. View image in full screen
On Friday, February 2, 2024, a bus hit a streetlight near the University of Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No charges will be laid after a collision between a Regina transit bus and a traffic light on Friday, Feb.2.

The light post at the corner of Wascana Parkway and Kramer Boulevard was hit by a city bus before it was then dragged down the street.

Police said when they arrived, the found the bus stopped at an angle on the side of the road just past the intersection.

“Underneath the bus was a traffic light, which had been struck by the bus and dragged for approximately 150 yards before the vehicle came to a stop,” Regina police said in a news release Monday.

Pieces of the light post could be seen scattered across the street and sidewalk. View image in full screen
Pieces of the light post could be seen scattered across the street and sidewalk. Andrew Benson / Global News

At the time of the collision, there were roughly 24 passengers on the bus. Eight of them had minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Five passengers were taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution. Police say the driver was also taken to hospital as he appeared to be in medical distress.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“(The) investigation determined the driver suffered a medical emergency resulting in the collision. No charges will be laid and no ticket will be issued as a result,” police said.

Global News reporters on scene could see metal pieces from the light on the sidewalk, as well as scattered all over the road.

The accident involved the #30 express Rochdale bus.

Click to play video: 'Regina travelers see collisions on Ring Road'
Regina travelers see collisions on Ring Road
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices