Regina city bus collides with traffic light following medical emergency

No charges will be laid after a collision between a Regina transit bus and a traffic light on Friday, Feb.2.

The light post at the corner of Wascana Parkway and Kramer Boulevard was hit by a city bus before it was then dragged down the street.

Police said when they arrived, the found the bus stopped at an angle on the side of the road just past the intersection.

“Underneath the bus was a traffic light, which had been struck by the bus and dragged for approximately 150 yards before the vehicle came to a stop,” Regina police said in a news release Monday.

View image in full screen Pieces of the light post could be seen scattered across the street and sidewalk. Andrew Benson / Global News

At the time of the collision, there were roughly 24 passengers on the bus. Eight of them had minor injuries.

Five passengers were taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution. Police say the driver was also taken to hospital as he appeared to be in medical distress.

“(The) investigation determined the driver suffered a medical emergency resulting in the collision. No charges will be laid and no ticket will be issued as a result,” police said.

Global News reporters on scene could see metal pieces from the light on the sidewalk, as well as scattered all over the road.

The accident involved the #30 express Rochdale bus.