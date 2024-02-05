Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Manitoba Cree recording artist Rhonda Head revels in week at the Grammys

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Cree recording artist Rhonda Head (right), with American composer Paul Williams, attended the Grammy Awards this year, marking the fourth time she's attended the awards show.
Manitoba Cree recording artist Rhonda Head (right), with American composer Paul Williams, attended the Grammy Awards this year, marking the fourth time she's attended the awards show. Courtesy Rhonda Head
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For one Manitoba resident, this year’s Grammy Awards marked the fourth year she’s attended the awards ceremony.

A tiring experience, she said, that’s left her feeling good and ready to go back to work.

Rhonda Head, a recording artist from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation, said she attended this year’s Grammys with the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN), calling it an opportunity to network, meet new people from different genres in music, and work to collaborate with other musicians.

They have a party here during Grammy week, she said, where she met musicians from around the world.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I’m looking forward to getting back home, but I’m getting right back to work,” she said. “I’m going on a tour up north… sponsored through Canadian Heritage and Manitoba Arts Network…. there’s not really much downtime for me because I travel a lot and I’m immersed in the music industry. But I absolutely love it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Head released her fourth album in 2023. She’s also described as a 17-time international award-winning mezzo-soprano. She has worked on classical, spiritual and pop music, with an Indigenous influence in her work.

“What motivates me to be in the music industry? It allows me to travel and meet so many amazing people,” Head said. “When I’m creating music and when the product is out, or when I’m performing it live, (it’s) how the people get moved by my music. That’s what motivates me.”

Click to play video: 'Joni Mitchell makes Grammys debut at age 80 in rare performance'
Joni Mitchell makes Grammys debut at age 80 in rare performance
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices