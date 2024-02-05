Manitoba Cree recording artist Rhonda Head revels in week at the Grammys

For one Manitoba resident, this year’s Grammy Awards marked the fourth year she’s attended the awards ceremony.

A tiring experience, she said, that’s left her feeling good and ready to go back to work.

Rhonda Head, a recording artist from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation, said she attended this year’s Grammys with the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN), calling it an opportunity to network, meet new people from different genres in music, and work to collaborate with other musicians.

They have a party here during Grammy week, she said, where she met musicians from around the world.

“I’m looking forward to getting back home, but I’m getting right back to work,” she said. “I’m going on a tour up north… sponsored through Canadian Heritage and Manitoba Arts Network…. there’s not really much downtime for me because I travel a lot and I’m immersed in the music industry. But I absolutely love it.”

Head released her fourth album in 2023. She’s also described as a 17-time international award-winning mezzo-soprano. She has worked on classical, spiritual and pop music, with an Indigenous influence in her work.

“What motivates me to be in the music industry? It allows me to travel and meet so many amazing people,” Head said. “When I’m creating music and when the product is out, or when I’m performing it live, (it’s) how the people get moved by my music. That’s what motivates me.”