Kingston company receives $4.2M boost for green energy initiative

Send this page to someone via email

In a significant move towards bolstering the green energy sector, the federal government has announced a $4.2 million funding injection for Ucore Rare Metals Inc., a Louisiana-based processing technology company located in Kingston.

The initiative aims to challenge China’s stronghold on the rare earth elements supply chain by utilizing innovative technology to extract and process these metals within North America.

Mike Schrider, vice president and Chief Operating Officer at Ucore, emphasized the broad spectrum of applications for rare metals in modern industries.

“They are needed across a broad spectrum of industrial, commercial, medical, military, and many other applications in the modern world,” Schrider said.

The funding announcement is not just about environmental goals; it also holds the promise of bringing well-paying jobs to Kingston.

“Providing employment opportunities to skilled trades and professional occupations, including indigenous communities,” Kingston and the Islands MP, Mark Gerretsen said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:13 Strong demand kept Ontario’s rental supply tight, eroding affordability: report

“The $4.2 million in funding will help bring and maintain good jobs in Kingston and provide a more sustainable approach to transitioning towards our clean energy goals,” Williamsville District councillor, Vincent Cinanni said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Ucore, in collaboration with Kingston Process Metallurgy, envisions the project as contributing significantly to Canada’s efforts in securing essential metals crucial for manufacturing electric vehicle motors.

“The KPM Team has been instrumental in providing the technical expertise and resources required to construct a facility and to demonstrate this new technology to the world,” Schrider said.

Shelley Hirstwood of KEDCO was present at Monday morning’s announcement, and recognizes the global significance of the work being done in Kingston, emphasizing its contribution towards achieving net-zero goals.

“As we’re all working towards a net-zero goal, whether it’s Canada, North America, or the world, the work being done here in Kingston is game-changing and will have global significance,” Hirstwood said.

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond the realm of electric vehicles, rare earth elements play a crucial role in wind turbines and various electronics. As the world shifts away from fossil fuels, Kingston, with Ucore’s substantial investment, is poised to play a pivotal role in positioning Canada as a world leader in the green energy industry.

This funding announcement marks a tangible step towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future, showcasing Canada’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the rapidly growing green energy sector.