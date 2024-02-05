STARS completes first ever helicopter neonatal transport in Saskatchewan

STARS made its first ever helicopter neonatal intensive care transport.

According to a release, a Saskatchewan newborn baby needing critical care was recently helped by STARS, which the emergency helicopter service described as a major accomplishment.

“The unique aspect of this child being born out of hospital, there were a lot of logistical challenges to overcome, with a lot of moving parts behind the scenes,” said STARS flight paramedic Ryan MacMillan in a release. “All of the various care providers involved really worked hard to reach that end goal of getting baby safely and quickly to the Regina General Hospital NICU Department; it was inspiring.”

The new equipment used in the mission received approval late last year, and when the need arose in December 2023, STARS crews were able to respond, the release read.

STARS was able to provide transport for the NICU team and their isolette (incubator), dropping them off at the patient’s side, after which they would return home by ground ambulance. During these previous missions the isolette was considered “cargo” and was not ever used for transporting the infant in the helicopter, according to the release.

“STARS is always looking for new ways to provide the highest level of care to our youngest patients,” said STARS president and chief executive Katherine Emberly. “When a joyous moment, like the birth of a child, takes a scary turn, families across the prairies can rest assured that a team of STARS critical care specialists are on their way with the best equipment possible.”

This first neonatal intensive care transport was carried out by veteran STARS flight crew members Mike Rogers, Greg Chorney, and Ryan MacMillan and the NICU specialty team from the Regina General Hospital.

The specialized helicopter configuration needed to transport the isolette was implemented by STARS transport physician Dr. Tom Elliot and Colleen McGeough, the release read.