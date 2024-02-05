Woman charged with attempted murder in Friday’s stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police charged a woman in connection with a stabbing in an eastend neighbourhood last Friday.

A man was found with several stab wounds at a home near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive on Friday night.

He was first taken to a trauma centre with what was believed to be life-threatening injuries. The victim’s condition has since been upgraded to stable and he is currently recovering in hospital.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect. She was found and arrested at an address near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday.

They say both the victim and the accused are known to each other.

A 36-year-old from Guelph is charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was held for a bail hearing.