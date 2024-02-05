Dog rescued from shipping container after being trapped for over a week

A team of Coast Guard officers with sharp ears made an unexpected rescue last week after they found a dog inside a shipping container at a Texas port.

The group of four marine inspectors were carrying out random checks of shipping containers at the Port of Houston when they suddenly heard barking and scratching coming from one of the thousands of containers that surrounded them, U.S. Coast Guard Heartland wrote on Facebook.

The container that the sounds were originating from was stacked about 25 feet (eight metres) in the air, so a crane was used to safely lower it to the ground.

“When they lowered the container and opened the door, a dog popped out!” the Coast Guard wrote.

Petty officer Ryan McMahon, who was involved in the rescue, told the Associated Press that the dog didn’t show any fear when she emerged from the container.

“As soon as we opened it, we could see the little dog’s face poking out. She was right there, like she knew we were going to be there to open it for her. And she just, she wasn’t scared or anything. She just seemed happy more than anything, to be out of that dark space and in the arms of people that were going to take care of her,” he said.

The rescued pup was dubbed Connie the Container Dog. Video of Connie’s rescue showed her wagging her tail and sniffing her saviours.

Coast Guard officers determined that she had been stuck in the shipping container “for at least a week.” Needless to say, she was “tired, hungry, and very happy to see her rescuers.”

She was a little dirty and “definitely pretty skinny,” McMahon added.

McMahon and the three other inspectors drove Connie to an animal shelter in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, where she was checked out. A rescue group, Forever Changed Animal Rescue, has taken her in and is working to get her healthy and ready for adoption.

Coast Guard officials are not sure where the container came from, but inside were junked vehicles that were likely being shipped overseas to be sold for parts.

“So based on that, they think that the dog most likely was in a junkyard, in a car. And that’s how she accidentally got put in the container,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki told the Associated Press.

McMahon said he’s grateful he and his team were at the right place and at the right time to hear Connie barking and prevent the container from being put on a cargo ship. They usually conduct inspections once a week throughout the Port of Houston, and on Wednesday they were at the port’s Bayport Container Terminal, which likely has over 10,000 containers, he said.

“It would take at least another week to get to where she was going (on a cargo ship) and two weeks without food or water. I don’t think she would have made it,” McMahon said.

Forever Changed Animal Rescue thanked “all of the amazing people involved in this rescue and saving Connie’s life.”

Coast Guard officers Bryan Wainscott, Lucas Loe, Ryan McMahon and Jose Reyes brought Connie the Container Dog to the nearby Pasadena Animal Shelter.

The rescue group said in a Facebook post that Connie was a bit underweight, tested positive for heartworms and would be getting treatment for it.

“We will also be doing a full workup on her to ensure that she receives all the care she needs and deserves,” the group said.

The inspectors had thought about adopting Connie, but it wasn’t the right time for any of them.

“We know with all this, she’s going to go to a good home where they love her and take care of her,” McMahon said.

— With files from The Associated Press