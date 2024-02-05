Driver in his 60s dead after two-vehicle collision in downtown Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is dead and two others are in hospital after a crash in Hamilton’s downtown early Monday.

Hamilton police say the collision happened Monday at around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street East and James Street South.

A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital after his four-door sedan came together with another sedan carrying two men in their 20s, say investigators.

The two young men involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Main Street West at Bay Street South is closed while James Street North southbound is also closed at King Street.

Police say the MacNab Bus Terminal has also been closed.

Closures are expected to remain in effect for hours.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come