National

Driver in his 60s dead after two-vehicle collision in downtown Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 8:22 am
Hamilton police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash in the downtown Feb. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Hamilton police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash in the downtown Feb. 5, 2024. Global News
A driver is dead and two others are in hospital after a crash in Hamilton’s downtown early Monday.

Hamilton police say the collision happened Monday at around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street East and James Street South.

A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital after his four-door sedan came together with another sedan carrying two men in their 20s, say investigators.

The two young men involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

Main Street West at Bay Street South is closed while James Street North southbound is also closed at King Street.

Police say the MacNab Bus Terminal has also been closed.

Closures are expected to remain in effect for hours.

More to come

