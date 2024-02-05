SIU investigating after cyclist struck near Castle Frank Station

See more sharing options

Toronto police say the Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a cyclist was struck on Sunday night near Castle Frank Station.

Police said the incident happened on Bloor Street between Parliament Street and Castle Frank Road.

Toronto Paramedics said they were called to the area at around 6:33 p.m.

Paramedics said they took a cyclist to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the collision but police said the province’s watchdog, the SIU, has been called in to investigate.

Police told Global News the collision was between police and an e-bike.