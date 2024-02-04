Halifax schools closed on Monday due to massive winter storm in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

All schools in the Halifax region will be closed Monday as significant amounts of snow continues to fall throughout the region.

In a midday release Sunday, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said all its 137 schools would be closed to start the week, to allow for ongoing snow clean-up at their schools and throughout Halifax.

“Based on information from EMO, all HRCE schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, February 5, 2024,” the statement read, adding that weather projections calling for an additional 1o to 15 centimetres overnight contributed to the decision to close on Monday.

“School sites may not be fully clear by morning and HRM streets and sidewalks may not be fully clear by morning,” the release said.

Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education schools — which includes schools in the East Hants, Colchester, Cumberland, and Pictou areas of Nova Scotia— would also be closed on Monday due to the snow, the board announced on Sunday.

In another release on Sunday, Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) said all of the department’s schools in its Metro and North cluster would be closed Monday.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, an area that has experienced the most significant amount of snowfall, also announced to start the week that classes were cancelled for Monday.

As of 1:30 p.m., the Strait Regional Centre for Education, the other school district in Cape Breton, had yet to make an announcement.

Most Nova Scotia Community College are closing on Monday as well. A full list can be found here.

St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish announced Sunday it stay closed on Monday “given the conditions it will take time to make the campus fully accessible and safe to reopen.”

Environment Canada said Sunday an additional 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall could happen in Halifax area before tapering down to scattered flurries on Monday.

Eastern parts of Nova Scotia, which includes New Glasgow through to Cape Breton, was expected to receive another 30 to 50 centimetres, with wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

The weather agency says the northeastern part of the province and Cape Breton were expected to have 20 to 30 centimetres of wet snow on the ground by Sunday morning, with a further 30 to 50 centimetres to fall by Monday.

— With a file from the Canadian Press