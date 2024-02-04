Menu

Two men seriously injured when vehicle crashes into tree: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
Toronto emergency responders received reports of the collision around 7:25 p.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
Toronto emergency responders received reports of the collision around 7:25 p.m. Saturday. Mark Bray / Global News
Police in Toronto say two men in their 20s suffered serious injuries when their vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree Saturday night.

Officers say calls came in for the collision in the area of Bellamy Road and Nelson Street at 7:25 p.m.

Toronto fire, police and emergency medics responded to the reports. Once on scene, EMS located the driver and passenger of the vehicle and transported them to a trauma centre.

EMS assessed three victims after the crash, but only the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were transported to a trauma centre. View image in full screen
EMS assessed three victims after the crash, but only the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were transported to a trauma centre. Mark Bray / Global News
EMS also assessed a third victim who had not been in the vehicle but was hit by debris from the incident. They did not require further treatment, officials said.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the crash.

