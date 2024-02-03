Junior hockey: Rockets crushed in Portland, Vees down Silverbacks

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
It was a Friday to forget for the Kelowna Rockets.
At Portland, the Winterhawks scored early and often, including four times in the first 12 minutes, en route to a lopsided 10-goal victory over Kelowna.
How lopsided? Check out Portland’s leads throughout the night: 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 5-0, 6-0, 7-0, 8-0, 9-0, 10-0 and, lastly, 11-0.
James Stefan, with a hat trick, Tyson Jugnauth, Marcus Nguyen, Josh Mori, Jack O’Brien, Kyle McDonough, Nate Danielson, Hudson Darby and Diego Buttazzoni scored for Portland (32-12-2-1), which led 4-0 and 8-0 at the period breaks in avenging a 4-3 loss to Kelowna on Wednesday night.
Ethan Neutens, who rounded out the night’s scoring at 13:52 of the third period and broke their host’s shutout bid, replied for Kelowna (22-23-3-0), which was outshot 46-29.
Jan Spunar made 28 saves for the Winterhawks, who are tied for first in the Western Conference with 67 points. For the Rockets, who are mid-pack with 47 points, starter Jari Kykkanen stopped 18 of 25 shots before being pulled midway through the second. Jake Pilon stopped 17 of 21 shots in relief.
Portland was 2-for-4 on the power play while Kelowna was 0-for-6.
The Rockets have Saturday off, but close out their three-game U.S. Division road trip on Sunday against Spokane (18-23-4-0).
Friday’s results
- Brandon 4, Red Deer 1
- Calgary 6, Edmonton 5 (OT)
- Spokane 6, Everett 4
- Kamloops 4, Wenatchee 1
- Moose Jaw 3, Prince Albert 1
- Swift Current 3, Regina 0
- Saskatoon 5, Medicine Hat 2
- Vancouver 3, Prince George 2
- Seattle 3, Victoria 2 (SO)
Saturday’s games
- Calgary at Lethbridge
- Red Deer at Moose Jaw
- Medicine Hat at Prince Albert
- Portland at Seattle
- Brandon at Swift Current
- Spokane at Tri-City
- Everett at Vancouver
Sunday’s games
- Edmonton at Calgary
- Wenatchee at Everett
- Tri-City at Portland
- Kamloops at Prince George
- Red Deer at Regina
- Brandon at Saskatoon
- Victoria at Seattle
- Kelowna at Spokane
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
At Salmon Arm, Simon Meier scored his team’s first two goals as the Vees pulled away from the Silverbacks on Friday night.
Cade Littler, Anselmo Rego and Thomas Pichette also scored for Penticton (26-7-2-2-0), which led 4-2 after 40 minutes following a 1-1 tie in the first period.
Isaac Lambert, at 19:08 of the first to make it 1-1, and Riley Ashe, at 12:45 of the second to make it 3-2, replied for Salmon Arm (24-11-0-2-0), which was outshot 32-21.
Andrew Ness made 19 saves for the Vees, with Eli Pulver stopping 27 shots for the Silverbacks.
Penticton was 1-for-2 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 0-for-2.
At Nanaimo, Michael Salandra had two goals and teammate Felix Caron had three assists as the Warriors doubled the Clippers Friday night.
Sean Keohane, Callum Hughes, Simon Houge and Brennan Nelson also scored for West Kelowna (24-7-6-0-0), which led 3-0 and 5-2 at the period breaks.
Connor DeTurris and Andrew Brown replied for Nanaimo (20-13-2-0-0), which was outshot 32-25.
Rorke Applebee stopped 22 shots for the Warriors, while Chazz Nixon made 26 saves for the Clippers.
West Kelowna was 0-for-1 on the power play while Nanaimo was 0-for-3.
Friday’s results
- Cranbrook 7, Prince George 4
- Surrey 4, Cowichan Valley 0
- Powell River 4, Victoria 2
- Trail 4, Coquitlam 3 (SO)
- Chilliwack 4, Langley 3 (OT)
Saturday’s games
- Victoria at Chilliwack
- Cranbrook at Prince George
- Salmon Arm at Vernon
- West Kelowna at Alberni Valley
- Cowichan Valley at Coquitlam
- Powell River at Nanaimo
- Trail at Merritt
Sunday’s games
- Penticton at Merritt
- Victoria at Langley
- Coquitlam at Surrey
KIJHL
Friday’s results
- Kimberley 9, Columbia Valley 3
- Creston Valley 4, Golden 1
- Osoyoos 3, 100 Mile House 0
- Revelstoke 5, Sicamous 2
- Beaver Valley 4, Fernie 1
- Grand Forks 2, Castlegar 1
- Nelson 8, Spokane 4
- North Okanagan 5, Chase 4
- Princeton 8, Summerland 0
Saturday’s games
- Kimberley at Golden
- Osoyoos at Chase
- Sicamous at Kamloops
- 100 Mile House at Revelstoke
- Beaver Valley at Castlegar
- Fernie at Nelson
- Princeton at North Okanagan
- Kelowna at Summerland
Sunday’s games
- Grand Forks at Spokane
- Kamloops at Sicamous
