Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Hundreds line up for discounted beef after fire destroys grocery store in Richmond, B.C.

By Amy Judd The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2024 5:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Popular Steveston neighbourhood grocery store destroyed in fire'
Popular Steveston neighbourhood grocery store destroyed in fire
A beloved grocery store in the Steveston neighbourhood of Richmond has been completely destroyed in a fire. Global News Troy Charles was at the scene Friday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There was a huge turnout Friday morning for a chance to pick up deals on meats from the family business that lost its grocery store to fire last week in the Richmond neighbourhood of Steveston.

People were lined up around the block for untrimmed cuts of beef being sold at half price.

Despite little advertising, people turned up in numbers to cash in on a bargain from a business that no longer has a retail outlet.

The fire ignited around 5 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Super Grocer and Pharmacy on No. 1 Road.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Heavy flames were seen shooting out of the roof, and the entire building was engulfed.

No one was injured in the fire but the store was was destroyed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys Steveston store'
Fire destroys Steveston store
Trending Now

Customers and staff were inside the building at the time of ignition.

“I was getting groceries. I had left and a few minutes later I smelled like a bonfire and we saw the fire,” said Richmond resident Latoya Olsen.

“I was in there just minutes before.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices