Hundreds line up for discounted beef after fire destroys grocery store in Richmond, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

There was a huge turnout Friday morning for a chance to pick up deals on meats from the family business that lost its grocery store to fire last week in the Richmond neighbourhood of Steveston.

People were lined up around the block for untrimmed cuts of beef being sold at half price.

Despite little advertising, people turned up in numbers to cash in on a bargain from a business that no longer has a retail outlet.

The fire ignited around 5 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Super Grocer and Pharmacy on No. 1 Road.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Heavy flames were seen shooting out of the roof, and the entire building was engulfed.

No one was injured in the fire but the store was was destroyed.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 Fire destroys Steveston store

Customers and staff were inside the building at the time of ignition.

“I was getting groceries. I had left and a few minutes later I smelled like a bonfire and we saw the fire,” said Richmond resident Latoya Olsen.

“I was in there just minutes before.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.