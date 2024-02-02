Menu

Canada

N.B. minister quits cabinet, another says he won’t run in next provincial election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Difficult environment for incumbents as N.B. enters election year'
Difficult environment for incumbents as N.B. enters election year
The next provincial election will be held sometime this year. With satisfaction on top issues like health care and the cost of living lagging, it could be particularly difficult for the Higgs government to win another mandate. Silas Brown explains. – Jan 11, 2024
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is downplaying the immediate departure of one of his ministers and the news that another won’t run in the upcoming general election.

This morning Arlene Dunn, minister for post-secondary education, training and labour, resigned from cabinet without giving a reason and said she would leave her seat in the legislature in the “near term.”

And Mike Holland, natural resources and energy development minister, said he won’t re-offer in the next election, which has to be held by October.

Higgs told reporters today that their departures are an opportunity for new people to enter politics.

In response to Dunn’s resignation, Higgs said her portfolio will be transferred to Greg Turner, minister responsible for economic development and small business.

Higgs says Holland will maintain his cabinet post and also serve as minister of Indigenous affairs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

