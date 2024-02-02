Menu

World

At least 30% of Gaza is destroyed, UN Satellite Centre says

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 2, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WHO warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ for Gaza due to UNRWA funding pauses'
WHO warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ for Gaza due to UNRWA funding pauses
WATCH - WHO warns of 'catastrophic consequences' for Gaza due to UNRWA funding pauses
Satellite imagery analyzed by the United Nations Satellite Centre shows that 30 per cent of Gaza Strip’s buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the Israel offensive in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

Israel’s assault, launched in response to attacks by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct. 7, has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.

Air strikes, shelling and demolitions have razed entire city districts, including much civilian infrastructure.

“In total, a staggering 69,147 structures, equivalent to approximately 30 per cent of the Gaza Strip’s total structures, are affected,” the United Nations Satellite Centre, UNOSAT, said.

Click to play video: '‘You cannot raise children here’: Israel-Hezbollah fighting catches communities in crossfire'
‘You cannot raise children here’: Israel-Hezbollah fighting catches communities in crossfire

It said 22,131 structures in the enclave have been identified as destroyed, with an additional 14,066 deemed severely damaged and 32,950 having sustained moderate damage.

UNOSAT used satellite imagery from Jan. 6-7, which it compared with six other sets of images, including some dating from before the Israeli offensive.

UNOSAT said that the regions of Gaza City and Khan Younis had experienced the most significant increase in damage since the previous analysis.

Israel Palestinians View image in full screen
In this satellite image from Planet Labs PBC, Israeli armored vehicles and tanks can be seen just north of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Satellite photos analyzed Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, by The Associated Press show that the Israeli military has begun its ground offensive in the southern reaches of the Gaza Strip as part of its battle against Hamas. Planet Labs PBC via AP

The two areas have seen 10,280 and 11,894 newly damaged structures respectively, compared with UNOSAT’s previous analysis based on images from Nov. 26.

UNOSAT’s analysis also showed that an estimated 93,800 housing units have been damaged in the Gaza Strip.

About 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas raid on Israel that triggered the offensive.

© 2024 Reuters

