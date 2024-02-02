1 dead, 2 critical after apartment fire in eastend Montreal

Montreal police are investigating a fatal apartment fire in the city’s eastend neighbourhood of Pointe-Aux-Trembles.
Officials said the flames broke out just after 4:30 a.m. Friday in a low-income apartment complex off St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.
More than 70 firefighters were deployed to fight the two-alarm blaze.
Remembering the fire that killed 37 people in Montreal 50 years ago
Trending Now
Crews managed to contain the fire to one apartment on the second floor where three people were found.
One, of the victims, a 58-year-old man, died of his injuries, while two other men were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
More on Canada
- Groundhog Day: Shubenacadie Sam says early spring, Lucy the Lobster says not so fast
- Asylum seekers coming through Montreal airport in record numbers
- Family of Ontario man who died outside Halifax Alehouse launches lawsuit against bar
- Danielle Smith believes Alberta UCP policies on trans youth are ‘supportive’
Comments