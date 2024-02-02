1 dead, 2 critical after apartment fire in eastend Montreal

See more sharing options

Montreal police are investigating a fatal apartment fire in the city’s eastend neighbourhood of Pointe-Aux-Trembles.

Officials said the flames broke out just after 4:30 a.m. Friday in a low-income apartment complex off St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.

More than 70 firefighters were deployed to fight the two-alarm blaze.

Crews managed to contain the fire to one apartment on the second floor where three people were found.

One, of the victims, a 58-year-old man, died of his injuries, while two other men were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.