Fire

1 dead, 2 critical after apartment fire in eastend Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fatal fire in Pointe-aux-Trembles apartment complex under investigation'
Fatal fire in Pointe-aux-Trembles apartment complex under investigation
WATCH: Montreal police are investigating after an early morning fire in an apartment complex in Pointe-aux-Trembles claimed the life of one man and left two others in critical condition.
Montreal police are investigating a fatal apartment fire in the city’s eastend neighbourhood of Pointe-Aux-Trembles.

Officials said the flames broke out just after 4:30 a.m. Friday in a low-income apartment complex off St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.

More than 70 firefighters were deployed to fight the two-alarm blaze.

Click to play video: 'Remembering the fire that killed 37 people in Montreal 50 years ago'
Remembering the fire that killed 37 people in Montreal 50 years ago
Crews managed to contain the fire to one apartment on the second floor where three people were found.

One, of the victims, a 58-year-old man, died of his injuries, while two other men were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

 

