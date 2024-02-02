Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dominic LeBlanc to appear at foreign interference inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2024 7:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ex-spymasters warn of ‘over-protection’ in Canada’s security culture'
Ex-spymasters warn of ‘over-protection’ in Canada’s security culture
WATCH - Ex-spymasters warn of 'over-protection' in Canada's security culture
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A commission of inquiry into foreign interference will hear from Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc Friday, as it looks for ways to make as much information public as possible.

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue and her counsel will be able to see all of the highly classified materials filed with the inquiry.

But the government has signalled there are obstacles to making some sensitive documents public.

Click to play video: 'What to watch for as foreign interference inquiry gets underway'
What to watch for as foreign interference inquiry gets underway
Trending Now

Federal lawyers say the public release of certain intelligence about interference threats from China and others would risk exposing vital secrets.

Story continues below advertisement

The discussions on national security and confidentiality of information will help set the stage for the commission’s next public hearings, likely to take place at the end of March.

The March hearings will delve into allegations of foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, with a report on these matters due May 3.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices