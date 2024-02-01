First cases of chronic wasting disease detected in B.C. deer

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has detected its first cases of a fatal disease found in deer species.

The province says two cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) have been found in two deer samples in the Kootenay region, south of Cranbrook.

The two samples came from one male adult mule deer and one adult female white-tailed deer that was struck on the road; the diagnoses were confirmed by a lab at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Wednesday.

2:04 Gulf Island deer eradication costing $10K per animal

The disease affects members of the cervid family, including deer, elk, moose and caribou, and has been detected in other Canadian provinces, including Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it has established a surveillance and response plan for the disease, led by the Provincial Wildlife Veterinarian to lessen the risk of it spreading to other animals across B.C.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Support and input is being gathered from an advisory committee and regional groups, including First Nations, stakeholders, chronic wasting disease experts and other partners.

0:26 Manitoba orders deer cull after second case of chronic wasting disease discovered

An initial response area of a 10-kilomtre radius has been established from the spots of the confirmed cases.

Officials say there is no direct evidence that CWD can be transmitted to humans, with no evident cases found so far.

Symptoms of chronic wasting disease include weight loss, drooling, poor co-ordination, stumbling, and illness for no obvious reason.

1:45 Deadly wildlife disease could be transmitted to humans: U of C study

The government is asking anyone who sees animals exhibiting these symptoms to report it to the 24/7 Report All Poachers and Polluters Line (RAPP) or the BC Wildlife Health Program.

Story continues below advertisement

It is also asking people in the initial response area to be watchful for other potential cases, in activities including deer feeding and the handling of carcasses.

To prevent risk of transmission or illness, Health Canada and the World Health Organization recommend people do not eat meat or parts of animals infected with CWD.