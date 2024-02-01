Work starting at second shelter site in Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Work is underway at a second site in Kelowna, B.C., that will feature housing for the homeless.

Located along the 2700 block of Highway 97, between the busy intersections of McCurdy and Leathead roads, the site will provide transitional shelter for 60 people.

The City of Kelowna and Ministry of Housing announced the site’s location on Nov. 30, and said work would start sometime in early 2024.

It’s hoped the site — dubbed Trailside and to be operated a non-profit organization — will open sometime in March. Fencing is in place and work is underway to install utility services.

BC Housing said the site was selected as it’s vacant and was also owned by the city. However, it’s also surrounded by many businesses and right alongside the highway.

“The operator says it will be engaging with neighbouring businesses later this month to update them on the progress at the site, how it will all be operated and what measures will be put in place to ensure safety for all,” the city said in a press release.

The location will feature prefabricated modular buildings. More information about the site is available online.

Later this month, public sessions will be held regarding Trailside (Feb. 15) and tiny homes for the homeless being constructed along Crowley Avenue (Feb. 14).

Both dates will feature two time slots, at 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Those looking to sign up for the meetings can send an email to communityrelations@bchousing.org

Attendees are asked to clarify which site or date they are interested in. Details about the dates will be sent to the registered parties.