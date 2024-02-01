Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

One dead in small plane crash in Western Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2024 6:04 pm
1 min read
Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police say one man is dead after a Cessna 172 plane crashed in Western Quebec early Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police say a 57-year-old man is dead after a Cessna 172 plane crashed in Western Quebec early Thursday.

The Transportation Safety Board says its investigators will be deployed on Friday to the crash site between Denholm, Que., and Martindale, Que., about 45 kilometres north of Ottawa.

Sgt. Camille Savoie says police received an automated 911 call around 1:30 a.m. about a person in distress.

Police on snowmobile, and a search and rescue helicopter from Trenton, Ont., conducted a search and found the wreckage at about 10 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was from Blue Sea, Que., about 50 kilometres north of the crash site.

A coroner will investigate the death and a team of TSB investigators will attempt to shed light on the cause of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

 



