Winnipeg’s Fairmont Hotel under new but familiar ownership

The Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg is back in the hands of familiar ownership after a Winnipeg-based corporation announced the acquisition of the hotel this week.

James Richardsons and Sons Limited announced on Thursday that it had acquired the hotel. In a release, the corporation said the hotel will continue to operate under the Fairmont brand.

“The Fairmont has long been regarded as Winnipeg’s premier hotel, primarily because of its exceptional team who provide the highest standard of service and hospitality to the hotel’s guests and visitors,” said Don Solman, chairman of the corporation’s subsidiary Lombard Hospitality Limited, in the release.

“We intend to invest further in this property to ensure that it, and the downtown as a whole, continue to be the destination of choice for visitors to Winnipeg and for event planners in our city.”

According to the release, the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg was originally developed and owned by a subsidiary of James Richardsons and Sons, until it was sold in 2000. The acquisition, reads the release, will form a part of the Richardson Centre — a hub including the Richardson Building, an office building at 161 Portage Ave. East, the Richardson Centre Concourse, and the Richardson Centre Parkade.

Hartley Richardson, president and CEO of the corporation, said in the release that the company is committed to growing the city’s downtown.

“The heart of this city is an essential part of its identity, vitality and its reputation. (We) are making this investment with the utmost confidence in the future of our downtown, which is the corporate home of the major of our operating businesses,” said Richardson.