In this week’s edition of Global Okanagan’s Adopt A Pet:
Meet Chuckles. The two-year-old Mastiff cross is an unclaimed stray that’s available for adoption through the Okanagan Humane Society. Check him out.
Adopt A Pet is brought to you Buckerfield’s.
