Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Global Okanagan’s Adopt A Pet

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 6:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan’s Adopt A Pet: Feb. 1, 2024'
Global Okanagan’s Adopt A Pet: Feb. 1, 2024
In this week's Adopt A Pet segment, meet Chuckles. The two-year-old Mastiff cross is an unclaimed stray available for adoption through the Okanagan Humane Society. Check him out.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In this week’s edition of Global Okanagan’s Adopt A Pet:

Meet Chuckles.  The two-year-old Mastiff cross is an unclaimed stray that’s available for adoption through the Okanagan Humane Society. Check him out.

Trending Now

Adopt A Pet is brought to you Buckerfield’s.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices