See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

In this week’s edition of Global Okanagan’s Adopt A Pet:

Meet Chuckles. The two-year-old Mastiff cross is an unclaimed stray that’s available for adoption through the Okanagan Humane Society. Check him out.

Adopt A Pet is brought to you Buckerfield’s.