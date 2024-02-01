Grand promises and skepticism as Brunswick Medical Centre changes hands

Send this page to someone via email

One of the most important medical complexes in the West Island and the entire province is changing hands.

A sale of the Brunswick Medical Centre in Pointe-Claire appeared recently to be on the horizon. Now there there’s been an official announcement. The new owner is Elna Medical.

Though patients and staff are being told the quality of care will stay the same, there is some skepticism.

“I think overall there’s a sense of relief,” said Dr. Harley Eisman, director of pediatric urgent care at the Brunswick Medical Centre. “It’s in everybody’s best interest that the new clinic continues to function.”

The complex welcomes 250,000 patients per year.

There has been a shroud of uncertainty over Brunswick for months as the transaction was negotiated.

Brunswick Group, which owns the building and oversaw its operations, has accrued tens of millions in debt.

It sought protection from creditors under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act.

Elna won’t say how much it paid to take over the wide variety of clinics in the building, but with the sale it now owns 112 medical facilities across Canada, employing 1,000 doctors.

“I think we have expectations that it will be business as usual,” said Eisman.

ELNA’s president Laurent Amram was not available for an interview but said in a press release the medical services offering will be enhanced.

“ELNA will leverage its vast resources to empower Brunswick Health Group patients in taking greater control of their health by enhancing the offered medical services and integrating our advanced technologies powered by AI,” said Laurent Amram.

Brunswick Medical Group CEO Vince Trevisonno told Global News no jobs will be lost. He said, If anything under ELNA more health-care workers will be hired.

“I’m really hoping for the best and that this works out, but I think it’s natural for all of us to be a little bit nervous,” said Dr. Preetha Krishnamoorthy, an endocrinologist who regularly works at Brunswick.

Up until recently she also saw patients at Trevisonno’s other clinic in NDG, which abruptly closed last week due to financial troubles.

Doctors and patients were left scrambling.

“We don’t want this to happen again, but I’ve got to have faith,” said Krishnamoorthy.

Brunswick Group still owns the building, and Trevisono will stay on to oversee operations.

Patients we spoke with are hoping ELNA keeps its word.

“As long as there’s doctors to serve us, that’s the most important thing,” said patient Dawn Doucet.

Krishnomoorthy said she’s encouraged by the fact ELNA owns several successful clinics.

“That means that there’s a lot of experience in the field, and I hope they make this one successful,” she said.

The transaction still needs to be rubber-stamped by a judge before it’s fully finalized.

Trevisonno doesn’t anticipate any issues, saying it should be complete as early as next week.