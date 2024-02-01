Boil water advisory lifted for Châteauguay, surrounding municipalities

Send this page to someone via email

After four days, South Shore residents can turn on their taps without worry, as the water in the city of Châteauguay is safe to drink once again.

City officials were given the green light Thursday morning after water samples came back clean.

A preventative boil water advisory was issued Monday for the city and the surrounding municipalities of, Mercier, Léry, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Urbain-Premier and Sainte-Martine.

A drop in pressure at the nearby Marchand water treatment facility is to blame.

While the water was still safe to bathe in, residents were asked to boil it at least one minute before consumption.

The city says the advisory was prolonged due to a delay in test results.

“It’s important to understand that the water has been safe for consumption from the beginning,” Châteauguay city spokesperson Audrey Jacques said. “This was a preventative boil water advisory. It is because we have standards to meet, this is why we had to issue that memo.”

While understanding the inconvenience, Jacques says she thanks residents for their cooperation.

Jacques is recommending residents download the city’s mobile app to stay up to date on future city notices.