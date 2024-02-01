Menu

Health

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to reveal review of safe supply program

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New report touts B.C.’s safe supply program, critics have doubts'
New report touts B.C.’s safe supply program, critics have doubts
RELATED VIDEO: A new report says B.C.'s safe supply program is saving lives among drug users. But as Aaron McArthur reports, critics say there are a lot of gaps in the report, and unanswered questions – Jan 11, 2024
British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will reveal her review of the province’s safe supply program.

Henry is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Vancouver, and Global News will be live-streaming the event in this article.

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside is also expected to speak at the press conference.

More than 2,500 people died from unregulated, toxic drugs in B.C. last year, with fentanyl continuing to be a major driver.

Click to play video: 'Increased safer supply fastest way to reduce toxic drug deaths: B.C. expert panel'
Increased safer supply fastest way to reduce toxic drug deaths: B.C. expert panel

The deadly opioid has been detected in 86 per cent of deaths between 2017 and 2023, according to B.C. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe. She spoke on the public health emergency last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your child, brother, sister, mom dad friend, or colleague did not deserve to die this way. Their death (were) preventable. Their loss — your loss — is our collective loss,” Lapointe said. “How many more families will join these statistics next year?”

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

In December, her office’s expert death review panel vouched for expanded access to safer supply as the “fastest way to reduce deaths” amid the crisis.

The panel said a prescription-free model is the most viable, scalable short-term option to save lives, as an estimated 225,000 British Columbians are currently at risk of drug injury or death.

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside has rejected the coroner’s recommendation to adopt a prescription-free safer supply model but previously said work is still underway to improve access to prescribed safer supply.

The press conference comes exactly one year after B.C. decriminalized small amounts of certain drugs such as opioids, crack, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA for personal use.

— With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

Click to play video: 'Lisa Lapointe addresses B.C.’s toxic drug crisis'
Lisa Lapointe addresses B.C.’s toxic drug crisis
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

