Men from Kitchener, Vaughan arrested after investigation into forged documents

Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been arrested in connection with the sale of fake safety documents in the area.

Police say an investigation into the sale of fake safety certificates in the area began last November, with officers working alongside counterparts from the Ministry of Transportation.

That investigation led police on Wednesday to raid a home in Kitchener, a business in Woodbridge and a vehicle.

Police also arrested a 22-year-old man from Kitchener and a 61-year-old man from Vaughan and charged them with fraud over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The younger man was also charged with identity fraud and uttering a forged document while the older man has been charged with failing to keep certificate forms in a secure place.