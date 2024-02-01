More B.C. temperature records evaporate as warm weather persists

Send this page to someone via email

The warm stretch of weather that closed Lower Mainland ski hills and increased flooding threats across B.C. has yet to abate, washing away more temperature records Wednesday.

On Jan. 31, there were another 11 temperature records broken, following a week of unseasonably warm days. That’s far fewer than earlier in the week, though each is a significant departure from historic highs.

Several of the records broken were nearly 90 years old, and others saw a change in a record temperature set by a significant margin.

In West Vancouver it was a balmy 17.9 C Wednesday, breaking an old record of 15 C set in 1993.

In the Port Alberni area, a record was tied Wednesday when thermometres reached a daily high of 12.8 C set in 1935.

Gibsons was significantly warmer than usual, setting a record of 16.1 C, which is nearly a third higher than the record set in 1992, of 12.5 C set in 1992. Nearby, in Sechelt, a new record of 16.1 C was set Wednesday, breaking the record of 15 C set in 1960.

The Gonzales Point area saw a record from 2020 tied when mercury was registered at 13.5 C.

The Puntzi Mountain area saw a temperature of 9.8 C set, surpassing a 2005 record of 6.5 C.

In the Prince George area, a new record of 13.2 C broke a record of 11.7 C set in 1935. Not far from there, in Quesnel, a record of 13.5 C was set Wednesday, breaking a record of 12.2 C set in, also, 1935.

In Clinton, the new daily high record is 7.7 C, edging out the previous record 7.5 set in 2005 Records in this area have been kept since 1974

Williams Lake set a new record of 10.3 C, breaking an old record of 10 C set in 1962.

“Since Friday we’ve seen a series of storms hit the south coast, bringing a very mild air mass to the province so we’ve seen freezing levels jump up to anywhere from 1,800 to 2,700 metres which is well above the local mountains here,” Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven said.

“That means as these storms have passed through the province the precipitation is falling as rain as opposed to snow, even in the upper elevations.”

Even said the province will move back towards seasonal temperatures and seasonal freezing levels but it will be a more dry trend.

— with files from Simon Little