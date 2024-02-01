Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 1

See more sharing options

High school open houses, teacher job action and reflecting on Charlie Clark’s role as Saskatoon mayor.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Feb. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The importance of collegiate open houses in Saskatoon

Sarah Nahachewsky and Kevin McNarland, two Saskatoon Public Schools administrators, talk about the importance of open houses.

Nahachewsky said open houses offer a good opportunity for students to get a feel for the school and meet other students and staff.

McNarland said families should consider things like proximity, transportation, the size of the school and programming when choosing a school.

Sask. education minister discusses bargaining stall with teachers

Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the bargaining process has stalled between teachers and the province.

Cockrill said he hopes teachers will come back to the bargaining table.

Including classroom size and complexity in the agreement has been contentious topic on both sides, with Cockrill saying the government has been addressing it outside of bargaining.

Charlie Clark reflects on his role as Saskatoon mayor

Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won’t be vying for re-election but spoke about some of the work he’s been a part of since taking on the role.

He spoke about what spurred him to get into municipal politics and said he wanted to build a sense of community.

Clark also touched on how things have changed since 2006, saying the role has changed as well as the city.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 1

