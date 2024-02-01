Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Applications open for Wellington OPP citizens police academy

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 1, 2024 9:17 am
1 min read
Applications are open until February 18th, and you can apply to any one of the OPP offices in Wellington County, including Fergus. The ten-week program begins March 6. View image in full screen
Applications are open until February 18th, and you can apply to any one of the OPP offices in Wellington County, including Fergus. The ten-week program begins March 6. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington OPP say they’re looking for people motivated to join their Citizens Police Academy.

The 10-week program begins in March and will reportedly give people the chance to learn about policing in a way that very few get to experience without becoming a member of the force.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

OPP said applicants will be exposed to many specific police related topics and duties including forensic analysis, canine handling and homicide investigations.

In addition, police said you’ll tour the OPP detachment in Fergus.

Trending Now

The program will allow individuals to understand the challenges and responsibilities OPP officers face every day.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 18 and those interested can drop off their applications at any one of the Wellington OPP offices.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices