Applications open for Wellington OPP citizens police academy

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington OPP say they’re looking for people motivated to join their Citizens Police Academy.

The 10-week program begins in March and will reportedly give people the chance to learn about policing in a way that very few get to experience without becoming a member of the force.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

OPP said applicants will be exposed to many specific police related topics and duties including forensic analysis, canine handling and homicide investigations.

In addition, police said you’ll tour the OPP detachment in Fergus.

The program will allow individuals to understand the challenges and responsibilities OPP officers face every day.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 18 and those interested can drop off their applications at any one of the Wellington OPP offices.