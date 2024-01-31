Saskatoon emergency services rescue construction workers after partial building collapse

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department, police and EMS are on the scene of a partial collapse of a building in the Evergreen neighbourhood.

According to the fire department, around 1:40 p.m., they received a call to send first responders to a construction site in the 100 block of Horner Crescent where a floor collapsed.

When crews arrived, they were told that all the construction workers were accounted for, but had members stuck in the upper storeys of the building.

“Initial information was that concrete slabs were being installed for flooring when it collapsed 5 stories,” Saskatoon Fire said in a release.

The department said a firefighter paramedic was tied off and rescued a person from the roof of the building just after 2:30 p.m.

Police initially said three people had been hurt, but the severity of their injuries wasn’t released.

Traffic restrictions are expected to be in place for an unknown length of time as emergency crews respond.