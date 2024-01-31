Parent program in Regina aims to support young families, expecting parents

From paint night to learning to make ribbon skirts, a local program in Regina aims to help young or expecting parents under the age of 29 from all different demographics with support.

Tasha Cappo, the Young Parent Program supervisor, said this program helps parents be the best parents they can possibly be.

“Positive parenting (so) they’re familiar with child development, and they’re familiar with attachment and the different styles of parenting because nobody’s perfect,” said Cappo. “That’s one of the biggest things that we try to let the parents know.”

The Young Parent Program is held in four sessions yearly with each session running from eight to 10 weeks. The program is hosted at Regina’s Rainbow Youth Centre with up to 12 parents who attend. The program also provides free childcare for those who sign up for the sessions.

“We always start off with a smudge, and the parents have really taken to it. We also do the smudge kit, so they get to take a kit home,” said Cappo. “So, evening parent support is kind of figuring out what they need.”

First-time mother Katie Duran is one of the parents of the program which she says helps her especially as a single mother to her seven-month-old baby Kayleigha.

“I (joined) because this parenting program would give me more confidence and … social support for what I’m going through,” said Duran. “That gives me more skills and tools and knowledge and abilities, to make me be more confident and a better parent.”

A local child and family therapist says supporting parents make all the difference especially when children are young.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help, because it doesn’t mean that you’re a bad parent, a bad mom, a bad dad, or that you can’t cope. It just means that you’re human,” said Cindy Warner, owner of Hope Heals Counseling.

“Reaching out (and) asking for help, I think, is one of the more courageous things.”

Duran plans to continue attending the Young Parent Program with hopes of being a good role model to her daughter.