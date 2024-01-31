Menu

Education

Grant applications open for Manitoba organizations looking for summer youth employment

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 4:13 pm
1 min read
Municipal and northern relations minister Ian Bushie announced on Jan. 31, 2024, that grant applications for the urband and hometown green team program is now open. View image in full screen
Municipal and northern relations minister Ian Bushie announced on Jan. 31, 2024, that grant applications for the urband and hometown green team program is now open. Courtesy Manitoba Government
Organizations looking to hire young people for summer jobs across Manitoba can now apply for grants under the provincial urban and hometown green team program.

Such grants would aid non-profit organizations, municipal governments not including the City of Winnipeg, and Northern Affairs Community Councils in hiring workers, according to the government of Manitoba. The employment period is set for between May and September.

In a release on Jan. 31, the province said the program is open for those looking to hire anyone between the ages of 15 and 29.

Municipal and northern relations minister Ian Bushie said that youth who participate get experience working “within communities to improve neighbourhoods, promote community involvement, and help develop employment and leadership skills.”

“Through programs like the green team, the government of Manitoba continues to focus on creating valuable employment opportunities for youth that build the next generation of Manitobans right here in Manitoba,” Bushie said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday. He added that last year the program approved over 744 projects that supported 2,500 youth employment opportunities across the province.

Projects can include working on trails, field maintenance, summer camps, and recreation activities, noted the minister.

Grants from the program cover 100 per cent of wages along with $250 per position for non-profit organizations. For municipalities, 50 per cent of wages are covered along with $125 per position.

The deadline for applications is March 4.

More information on program applications can be found online at https://gov.mb.ca/grants.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

