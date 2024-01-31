Man hit by gunfire sent to hospital after Hamilton shooting: police

A man was rushed to hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning in Hamilton, Ont., say police.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was hit by gunfire around 4 a.m. in the area of Gibson Avenue and Barton Street East.
Police spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst says the victim was in “stable” condition when sent to a trauma centre by paramedics.
Investigators have not revealed any suspect information and say a probe is still in its early stages.
Officers are canvassing nearby residents to obtain surveillance footage, says Ernst.
