Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged as part of hate-motivated crime at Lower Sackville business: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Data shows hate crimes on the rise in Canada'
Data shows hate crimes on the rise in Canada
Hate crimes reported by police are on the rise across the country. A new report released by StatsCanada shows motivated crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race accounted for majority of the increase. Advocates are urging the federal government to do more to support victims and combat hate crimes. Amber Fryday reports – Aug 3, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Halifax-area man is facing mischief and threats charges, after a Pride flag at a local business was defaced and several firearms were seized as part of the investigation.

RCMP say they responded last Wednesday to a business on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

Police allege a Pride flag had been defaced and threats were made against the LGBTQ2 community and employees.

“The man returned to the business the next day and made additional threats,” RCMP added in a news release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man last Friday at a home on Smokey Drive.

“Due to the nature of the threats, search warrants were executed at two residence linked to the man,” police said.

Two handguns, three long guns, and a pellet gun were seized from those searches.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has been released with conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 28 for charges of mischief and uttering threats.

Click to play video: 'Teens face charges after Pride flag burned at N.S. high school'
Teens face charges after Pride flag burned at N.S. high school
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices