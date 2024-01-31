Man charged as part of hate-motivated crime at Lower Sackville business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax-area man is facing mischief and threats charges, after a Pride flag at a local business was defaced and several firearms were seized as part of the investigation.

RCMP say they responded last Wednesday to a business on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

Police allege a Pride flag had been defaced and threats were made against the LGBTQ2 community and employees.

“The man returned to the business the next day and made additional threats,” RCMP added in a news release.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man last Friday at a home on Smokey Drive.

“Due to the nature of the threats, search warrants were executed at two residence linked to the man,” police said.

Two handguns, three long guns, and a pellet gun were seized from those searches.

The man has been released with conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 28 for charges of mischief and uttering threats.