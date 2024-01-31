Menu

Sports

Michael Ball out as Saskatchewan Roughriders play-by-play voice

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 1:56 pm
1 min read
A file image of Mosaic Stadium. View image in full screen
A file image of Mosaic Stadium. File / Global News
The play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is officially done with the team.

Heading into the new CFL season, Michael Ball will no longer be in the press box for CKRM calling the games, he confirmed Wednesday.

No other details were given about the reasons he is no longer in the play-by-play position. He says he will likely be speaking about it at a later date.

Ball will continue in his role as the host of 620 CKRM’s daily sports show “The Sportscage.”

Ball has served as the voice of the Riders for the past two seasons, taking over for Derek Taylor who moved to Winnipeg to be the voice of the Blue Bombers.

Often known as “Ballsy” for his big opinions and personality, Ball also serves as a morning show host on The Wolf. Ball was a sideline reporter during Roughriders broadcasts and handled play-by-play for 16 seasons with the University of Regina Rams.

Harvard Media, the owner of the radio station, did not respond to a request for comment by publication time. It’s unknown who the next play-by-play voice for the team will be.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

