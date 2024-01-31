Highway 7-8 in Kitchener closed after man killed in single-vehicle collision

Send this page to someone via email

One man was killed in a fatal collision on Highway 7-8 in Kitchener on Wednesday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

They say emergency services personnel arrived at the scene near Trussler Road shortly after 11 a.m. and found that a man had been killed.

“One person ejected from that vehicle on the highway,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter. “E.M.S,. OPP, fire all responded to the scene. A male was located. He was pronounced deceased by paramedics.”

There was one vehicle involved in the collision which has closed the eastbound lanes of the highway.

“Right now we have Highway 7-8 eastbound closed at Trussler Road,” Schmidt said. “That closure will remain in place for several hours.”

He asked that anyone with information about the vehicle or that can help identify the deceased to call the Mississauga OPP Cambridge detachment.

